If you want to sell a bicycle, light it up, says Eamon Barrett, owner of the Altitude bike shop in Waterford, Ireland. The glossy technicolour paints, the chrome, the shiny new spokes - they all glisten in bright light. But having fluorescent bulbs blazing all day long to help shift a supposedly green form of transport began to bother Mr Barrett.

So, around three years ago, he decided to switch to more efficient LED lighting in Altitude's showroom and also the workshop, canteen and back offices. Motion sensors mean lights in some areas now only come on when someone enters the room. The system is powered partly by new solar panels and a battery. "It's a win-win," says Mr Barrett. "The quality of the lighting is better." And, he says, his annual electricity bill has fallen by 35%. That saving would be even greater, adds Mr Barrett, were it not for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which dramaticallyLED lighting has been around for decades but many businesses are yet to install it. That's partly down to the upfront cost of a switchove





