Bianca Wallace Accuses Love Rival Alice Evans of Stalking and Harassment

Bianca Wallace accuses love rival Alice Evans of stalking, harassing, and abusing her and fiancé Ioan Gruffudd . Wallace claims to have received abusive messages from Evans and feels the need to expose the bullies and abuse.

Evans allegedly created fake social media accounts to harass Wallace and Gruffudd after a restraining order was issued.

Bianca Wallace Alice Evans Stalking Harassment Abuse Ioan Gruffudd Social Media Fake Accounts Restraining Order

