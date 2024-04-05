Bianca Censori's Bold Outfit Choice Draws Criticism

They visited Gigi's in Los Angeles, California - an upscale French restaurant. The rapper was hiding behind his typical all-black aesthetic and a baggy jacket, but Bianca wasn't so lucky.As a top, she wore a lacy lowcut black bra that exposed a lot of her cleavage, her back, and her stomach. On the bottom, she was only wearing a pair of nude high-waisted lace tights that were completely see-through.

The architect did attempt to keep her modesty by placing a small black purse over her crotch as she walked.ITV star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ as tributes paid to ‘talented actor’ Not to distract from the rest of her look, Bianca's hair was slicked back in a bun and she wore minimal makeup. Bianca Censori looks somber as she goes braless during second trip to Cheesecake Factory in just 72 hrs with Kanye WestCritics on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram caught a glimpse of Bianca's outfit and dragged her.One said, "Everything Bianca Censori wears is ugly.

