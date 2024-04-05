Beyonce stuns in new images for W magazine's digital edition

Beyonce was seen in stunning new images for W magazine's digital edition on Friday morning. The Texas-born songbird was wearing a beige cowgirl hat on the cover as it read 'New Era.' And the mother of three added a chic mocha latter colored suit that had brown accents. She wore no shirt or bra for a busty look. The wife of Jay-Z was holding onto the reins of a horse as she looking into its eyes. The Texas native is celebrating her country album Cowboy Carter , which was released a week ago.

