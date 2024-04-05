Beyoncé Sends Flowers to Musicians, Sparks Speculation and Gratitude

Recently, Beyoncé has been sending flowers to several musicians, sparking speculation and gratitude. K. Michelle and Jack White both received stunning arrangements and expressed their gratitude on social media.

