Beyoncé's New Album Cowboy Carter: 11 Things You May Not Know

So Beyoncé's new album Cowboy Carter has dropped, and obviously we're obsessed. Her movement into Country has made history already, after all, with her single Texas Hold 'Em already shooting to number one in the US country charts, which was a first for a Black woman.

Cowboy Carter is officially named as an ‘Act II’, which is potentially a bit of a tease seeing as we were all on the edge of our seats anticipating a Renaissance Act II – but when has Queen Bey done what everyone else expects? If, like us, you've already listened to the groundbreaking album on repeat (since its release, it has become Spotify's most-streamed album in 2024 so far), you might be looking for a little extra intel on Beyoncé's latest masterpiece. Here's eleven more amazing things you may not know about Cowboy Carter

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GlamourMagUK / 🏆 2. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beyoncé's best cowboy looks as Cowboy Carter is releasedThe Renaissance star's latest album explores a brand new genre

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Everything We Know About Beyoncé’s New Album Cowboy CarterBeyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023 in London, England.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Beyoncé confirms two huge megastar collaborations on new album Cowboy Carter hours before...Beyonce steals Super Bowl spotlight by abruptly dropping two singles and announcing new album after Halftime Show

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Beyonce channels new Cowboy Carter album with countrified Versace...Beyoncé had all eyes on her as she strutted on stage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday to receive the coveted Innovator Award.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Beyoncé's New Album 'Act II: Cowboy Carter' Features Surprising Beatles CoverBeyoncé's new Country-inspired album Act II: Cowboy Carter features a surprising cover of The Beatles classic Blackbird. The album also includes reworked covers and duets with Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Dolly Parton, and Willie Nelson. Beyonce revealed that the album was inspired by an experience where she "did not feel welcome" and explores the history of Country music.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Cowboy Carter: Everything We Know About Beyoncé's Next Album'Cowboy Carter' will be the middle part of Beyoncé's three-act project, which started with 'Renaissance.'

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »