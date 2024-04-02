Beyoncé's New Album 'Act II: Cowboy Carter' Features Surprising Beatles Cover

Beyoncé's new Country-inspired album Act II: Cowboy Carter features a surprising cover of The Beatles classic Blackbird. As well as the Paul McCartney-penned track, the album also features a reworked cover of Dolly Parton's Jolene and includes duets with Miley Cyrus, Post Malone while Country legends Parton and Willie Nelson add their voices to spoken-word sections.

Beyonce, 42, released her new album, following 2022's Grammy-winning album Renaissance, which marked Act I of the trilogy, on Friday. Speaking about the 27-track album's origin, the singer revealed it was born from an experience where she "did not feel welcome", which inspired her to do a "deeper dive" into the history of Country music

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beyoncé's best cowboy looks as Cowboy Carter is releasedThe Renaissance star's latest album explores a brand new genre

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Cowboy Carter: Everything We Know About Beyoncé's Next Album'Cowboy Carter' will be the middle part of Beyoncé's three-act project, which started with 'Renaissance.'

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Everything We Know About Beyoncé’s New Album Cowboy CarterBeyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023 in London, England.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Beyonce channels new Cowboy Carter album with countrified Versace...Beyoncé had all eyes on her as she strutted on stage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday to receive the coveted Innovator Award.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

In Fact, ‘Cowboy Carter’ Is Both A Great Beyoncé Album And A Killer Country OneBeyoncé said of her new record ‘Cowboy Carter’, this “ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album”. In fact, it manages to be both, says André-Naquian Wheeler in a review for Vogue.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Beyoncé confirms two huge megastar collaborations on new album Cowboy Carter hours before...Beyonce steals Super Bowl spotlight by abruptly dropping two singles and announcing new album after Halftime Show

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »