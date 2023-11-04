Bethesda to Introduce Graphics Features to Starfield on PC

Bethesda has announced that it will be introducing several requested graphics features to Starfield on PC, including Nvidia DLSS support. These additions will be released as a Steam Beta update before the general release. PC players have expressed frustration with the lack of DLSS support in Starfield, and Bethesda confirmed that it will be added along with other features such as ultrawide monitor support, field-of-view slider, HDR calibration menu, and brightness and contrast controls

. The update will also include optimizations and improvements. Bethesda is seeking feedback on the update before it becomes available to all players on PC and Xbox

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: EUROGAMER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TRUEACHİEVEMENT: Starfield testing DLSS and FSR3 support on PC, Xbox to come laterPlayers on PC will be able to try out Nvidia DLSS in Starfield via Steam Beta from next week, and Bethesda says AMD FSR3 will follow shortly.

Source: TrueAchievement | Read more »

TRUEACHİEVEMENT: Starfield dev says empty planets are 'not boring', just 'empty by design'Following a review commenting on Starfield's 'extremely empty' galaxy, one Starfield developer has emphasised that some planets 'are meant to be empty by design.'

Source: TrueAchievement | Read more »

NECN: Boston Red Sox to introduce new baseball operations chief Craig BreslowCraig Breslow, the Boston Red Sox's new chief baseball officer, is set to be introduced to the city on Thursday morning.

Source: NECN | Read more »

SHROPSHİRESTAR: MP Helen Morgan calls on the Government to re-introduce the pension Triple LockAnalysis from Liberal Democrat MPs has shown that pensioners in North Shropshire could lose out on £14.3 million over three years due to a change in government policy over payments.

Source: ShropshireStar | Read more »

THEECONOMİST: A new Beatles track is surprisingly soulful“Now and Then” will satisfy old fans and introduce the band to new ones

Source: TheEconomist | Read more »

PCGAMER: Starfield mod lets you pilot your ship by remote control, even when you're not on boardChris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work.

Source: pcgamer | Read more »