Best Waterproof Cycling Jackets to Keep You Dry and Warm

With rain falling somewhere in the UK on more than 150 days a year on average, a high-quality waterproof jacket is a part of your cycling wardrobe that is going to see plenty of use. The best waterproof cycling jackets use a whole host of modern fabrics and technologies, and there are now a huge amount of rain-ready options on the market covering all sorts of styles and budgets.

Best for those who want a softshell that gives impressive waterproofing: Stolen Goat Men’s Mekon Climb & Conquer Winter Jacket. A quality waterproof jacket can make the difference between a tolerable ride and a miserable ride

