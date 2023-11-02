Best vantage and viewpoints to see fireworks in Greater Manchester 2023

Long and dark late autumn evenings are here, and while it can all feel a bit gloomy, there is one thing which helps to chase the shadows away: Bonfire Night. Watching spectacular fireworks displays is a ritual which signals the start of winter for many.
This year Manchester City Council has once again cancelled its public Bonfire Night events, which includes the huge display at Heaton Park. Bosses have blamed ‘rising costs’ and ‘pressure on budgets’ for the decision.READ MORE: 'Spectacular' firework display to take place at Manchester park following council bonfire night cancellations
If you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of some of the many pyrotechnic displays happening then a high-up viewpoint is the place to go. You’ll be able to see all the fireworks lighting up the night sky above Greater Manchester, as well as incredible views of the city lit up at night. headtopics.com
Peel Tower and Holcombe Hill, Bury You can see right across the Manchester skyline from Holcombe Hill, as well as Bury and Ramsbottom, so you’ll be able to see fireworks from all around. Peel Tower stands at the top of the hill, opened in 1852 it stands at 128ft tall.
Cloud 23, city centre For a completely different experience to a rural location, Cloud 23 offers a touch of glamour. Located on the 23rd floor of the Hilton Hotel on Deansgate, it has breath-taking views of the city - plus you can watch the displays while sipping on a cocktail. headtopics.com