This weekend is expected to be sunny with warm temperatures and as such we have looked into the best pubs in Yorkshire that have beer gardens where friends and families can enjoy a pint outside. Yorkshire is popular for its stunning scenery and charming pubs that serve delicious locally sourced food and a variety of drinks of the alcoholic and non-alcoholic kind where you can make the most of the sunny weather by sitting outdoors.

Here are some of the best rated pubs with beer gardens according to Google. Best pubs in Yorkshire with beer gardens The Bull Inn This pub has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 645 reviews. Address: Church Street, West Tanfield, Ripon, HG4 5JQ. Duck & Drake The pub has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,441 reviews. Address: 43 Kirkgate, Leeds, LS2 7DR. Malt Shovel It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 702 reviews. The Lister Arms It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 2,239 reviews. Address: Malham, Skipton, BD23 4D

