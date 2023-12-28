Best Places to Travel in 2024: Vogue's Recommendations

Looking for the best places to travel in 2024? At Vogue, we are too – and constantly at that: on any given day, our editors are consulting with industry experts, tracking hotel openings, and venturing to explore various corners of the globe. In the words of St Augustine: “The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page.” Yet, in an age of both social media saturation and over-tourism, the prerogative to do so in an “in-the-know” way feels imperative.

For you and the world itself: a summer weekend trip to Venice in theory is dreamy, until one experiences the crushing crowds that are damaging the city’s historic, fragile infrastructure. (That soul-sucking scene likely wasn’t shown off on your friend’s carefully curated Instagram story.) So for 2024, the Vogue team decided to share the places that, after listening, exploring, and researching, we’re angling to responsibly visit over the next 12 months. Some are emerging and under the radar. Some are perennial favourites experiencing a rejuvenation or marquee momen





BritishVogue » / 🏆 14. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Noteworthy Metrics to Watch in 2024A selection of noteworthy metrics to keep an eye on in 2024, including the cost of launching things into orbit and the development of reusable rockets by SpaceX.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

2024 Presidential Election: Biden vs. Trump RematchThe 2024 presidential election is expected to be a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, barring any unforeseen circumstances. The party primaries will confirm this, with the Republican primary potentially finishing by the end of February. Americans will then face a full eight months of a general election campaign between two unpopular candidates.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Typography Trends to Watch in 2024As many typographers are harnessing new technology to innovate and enhance their craft, others are going back to basics. This article highlights the typography trends to watch in 2024, including 3D typography and the backlash against AI.

Source: CreativeBloq - 🏆 40. / 65 Read more »

Slow Horses: The Best Reviewed Series YetThe first instalments of the thriller’s third season have now arrived on streaming, and so far, it’s the best reviewed series yet. Critics have been heaping praise on Slow Horses for being a departure from the classically seamlessly spy thriller, instead opting for an imperfectly choreographed and more realistic take on a classic genre.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Choosing the Best Winter Coat for Your Baby or ToddlerFind out the best winter coat options for your baby or toddler and when to shop for them. Can your toddler wear their winter coat in the car? What materials to consider when buying a baby coat?

Source: MotherAndBaby - 🏆 128. / 51 Read more »

The Best Liqueurs for Your Winter Night CapDiscover the most exquisitely made, limited edition liqueurs perfect for enjoying over a chunk of ice in chilled glassware. From peated whisky to amaretto, vodka to Irish whiskey, these liqueurs are a sophisticated twist on the classic night cap.

Source: EsquireUK - 🏆 52. / 63 Read more »