Best Places to Stay in the UK for Spring

Buds are turning to blossoms, bulbs to blooms and the birds are singing. Here are some of the best places to stay in the UK in the coming weeks.. READ MORE:Buds are turning to blossoms, bulbs to blooms and birds are singing in the hedgerows. It’s not just gardeners who want to be out in the garden in the coming weeks. We could all do with a green and pleasant hideaway after our stormy, wet winter. Here are some of the best places to stay in the UK...

BLOOMING WONDERFUL Enjoy private access to Easton Estate and Walled Gardens by staying in its Gatehouse Lodge The door to the lodge, located in Lincolnshire, opens onto 12 acres of spring bulbs and flowers Enjoy private access to Easton Estate and Walled Gardens, near Grantham in Lincolnshire, by staying in its Gatehouse Lodge. Its door opens on to 12 acres of spring bulbs, flower gardens and historic terraces leading to the River Witham. Details: From £500 for two nights, sleeping two (eastonholidaycottages.co.uk

