Best fish and chips in Yorkshire: The Fish Bank in Sherburn-in-Elmet shortlisted for Field to Frier industry award in National Fish and Chip Awards 2024

The National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 categories have been announced and 10 businesses have been shortlisted for the Field to Frier award. Fish and chip shops across the country have been recognised for their excellent knowledge of potatoes and the care and chip preparation required to deliver high-quality standards. An industry panel of judges has hashed it out with entries narrowed down to the top 10.

” Sales manager for Agrico, Alex Moore, said: “We have been working with Isle of Ely and Chippy Chat to champion best practice in regard to new varieties. Babylon is one variety which has already tested well in chippies across the UK. “We are thrilled to be a co-sponsor of the Field to Frier Award at the 2024 National Fish and Chip Awards and wish the 10 listed shops the best of luck. We also look forward to working with the shops and sending them some Babylon to trial.

Are These the Most Expensive Fish and Chips in Britain?Fish and chips twice with bread and butter and two nice cups of tea? Oh, yes please — but how much would you be willing to pay for this most traditional of British treats, this cosy and prized repast, this deep-fried diamond in our culinary crown? Readers, I hope you are sitting down, for at Tom Kerridge's Fish & Chips restaurant in Harrods, a chippy tea will cost you £110.80 for two, including the tea, bread, butter and a 12.5 per cent service charge. Are these the most expensive fish and chips in Britain? Kerridge's sky-high prices at the famous store in London's Knightsbridge, must be hard to beat; £37 for the catch of the day (haddock, when I visited) with chips, three sauces plus the 12.5 per cent service charge, making a total of £41.63. This is more expensive than Fortnum & Mason at The Royal Exchange (£26.88 per head including tartare sauce and 12.5 per cent service). It is more expensive even than the famously swanky fish restaurant Scott's of Mayfair, where haddock, chips and mushy peas is £32, but the final cost is turbo-boosted to £38.64 by their 14.5 per cent service charge, plus an additional £2 per person cover charge. Are these the most expensive fish and chips in Britain? Tom Kerridge's sky-high prices at the famous store in London 's Knightsbridge, must be hard to beat, writes JAN MOIR At £37 for the catch of the day (haddock, when I visited) with chips, three sauces plus the 12 Read more ⮕

