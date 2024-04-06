Best Beaches Near Nottinghamshire for a Day Out

Although Nottinghamshire is as central and landlocked as you can get, there are a number of stunning beaches that you can easily reach by car or public transport within three hours of the city. Now that 2024 has entered the warmer months and the spring half-term is well underway, we have rounded up five of the best beaches that would be perfect for a day out . We all know Skegness is one of the UK's most popular beaches, full of traditional arcades and amusement rides .

There are regular trains to the town from Nottingham, or if you drive you could be there in as little as two hours. Similarly, if you want a seaside full of amusements, bright lights and a good nightlife, you could be in Blackpool in just two hours and 40 minutes. Best known for its tower and being home to Strictly Come Dancing, the seaside resort is home to Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Blackpool Illumination

Beaches Nottinghamshire Day Out Skegness Blackpool Seaside Resorts Arcades Amusement Rides Nightlife

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best Walking Spots in Nottinghamshire for Easter WeekendDiscover the best walking spots in Nottinghamshire to enjoy during the Easter weekend. From tranquil nature walks to canal towpaths, there's something for everyone.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Help us find the best butchers in NottinghamshireNottinghamshire is home to plenty of talented butchers

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottinghamshire care home named best in the regionOaklands Residential Home in Warsop, near Mansfield, has won the award for best care home at the 2024 East Midlands Care Awards. The home cares for 19 permanent residents with learning disabilities and autism.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottinghamshire Chippy Named in Fry Magazine's 50 Best Fish & Chip TakeawaysA Nottinghamshire chippy has been included in Fry Magazine's 2024 list of the 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways. The chip shop received high praise from customers and was judged based on various criteria including food quality, cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering, and social media presence. The shop, Angells Fisheries, is the oldest in the town of Newark, dating back to 1905. The current owners, Sophie and Steven Angell, took over the business in 2021 and recently renovated and relaunched it.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottinghamshire butcher wins award for best pork pie in BritainAE Chambers, a generations-old Nottinghamshire butcher, has won the award for the best pork pie in Britain at the British Pie Awards. The family-run shop in Front Street is known for its carefully chosen British pork and crisp pastry.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

The Search for the Best Sunday Roast in NottinghamshireOne of the biggest foodie debates has to be who serves the best Sunday roast in Nottinghamshire. Find out where to get the top spot and what criteria to look for.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »