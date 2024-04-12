Bergerac detective series to return to Jersey with a contemporary twist

Detective series Bergerac will be returning to its original setting of Jersey but “with a contemporary twist ”, UKTV has announced. Talks are still ongoing with the island's government regarding whether there will be any public funding .

Casting for the new series is yet to be announced.

