Bereaved Parents Demand Restrictions on Young Drivers After Tragic Accident

A dad from West Yorkshire whose daughter was killed by a speeding driver has joined 40 other bereaved parents to demand restrictions on young drivers . Dr Ian Greenwood, whose daughter Alice was 12 when she died due to a speeding driver, is demanding action to tackle the high number of young driver and passenger deaths on UK roads.

The parents, whose loved ones were all killed by cars driven by young drivers, have formed a campaign group, Forget-me-not Families Uniting, calling on the Government to save young lives. Read more:Driver 'may have accelerated after fainting' moments before crash killed Huddersfield schoolgirl Alice, daughter of Ian, of Leeds, and Juliette, formerly of Emley, near Huddersfield, tragically died in 2008 when she was being driven back to Yorkshire after a trip to Alton Towers. Her mum and sister, Clara, were badly injured, and two young men in speeding Vauxhall Corsa were killed. The crash was caused by a convoy of five speeding cars. Several young people received custodial sentences for their part on the fatal crash and for telling lies about what happened. Her family remember Alice as a 'beautiful, bright and amazing' girl who had the ability to get along with everyone she me

