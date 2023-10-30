Bereaved deserve to know the truth about Covid decision-making

MY current laptop and phone are around three years old. I can access every email sent or received in that time within a few seconds. I have deleted nothing in that period. I can access WhatsApp messages without any problem. My previous computers and mobile phones lie unloved in the bottom drawer of a filing cabinet. Before they were retired their contents were also backed up to CDs or USB memory sticks. I have retained the hard drive from a computer I last used in the mid-1980s.

These actions can only lead to suspicion by the public that the contents of these deleted messages would now be difficult, perhaps impossible, to justify to a public inquiry and that anything considered politically damaging will be simply regarded as not “relevant.”AS a descendant of Caribbean slaves, the sickeningly entitled, spoiled brat behaviour of Bobby Dundas, unashamed descendent of slave owners, in removing a plaque linking Henry Dundas to slavery does not surprise me.

However, the behaviour of City of Edinburgh Council does disgust me. If some non-wealthy oik had engaged in criminal damage and also defied a very minimal agreement regarding a plaque – in and of itself a huge concession to wealth and privilege when any decent person is ashamed to look at the damn thing – they would not have been “in negotiation” with the council, as was reported in the Edinburgh Evening News. Would they?IN response to Iain Black’s letter of October 28. headtopics.com

I do not trust that when I phone in a month’s time, as I have been advised to do by a receptionist from my GP’s surgery, that I am not going to be told for a second time that they have NO RECORD of my call. This is totally unacceptable, especially when I am in the medically vulnerable category and it is extremely important that I get my boosters. So Iain, you may some day if unable to get to a vaccination centre find yourself in a not-so-favourable situation.

Where I buy my National they kept all the publications till my return. Being obviously disappointed about Rutherglen, the only positive is that it generated much comment and opinion about the future of ourSome analysis and thinking has arisen that we need more of. In particular the pieces of Robin McAlpine and Stephen Noon (I need not mention Lesley Riddoch and Gerry Hassan’s usual excellent columns). headtopics.com

