Berbatov questions Onana theory after Man Utd heroics

Dimitar Berbatov questioned the suggestion that Andre Onana’s penalty heroics against Copenhagen could be a turning point in his Manchester United career.

Onana signed from Inter Milan in the summer after United decided to part ways with David de Gea. But the Cameroon star has had a patchy start, making a number of mistakes in the Premier League and Champions League.

Onana came to the rescue in the dying minutes of the clash with Copenhagen this week to keep out Jordan Larsson's penalty. The save meant United secured their first three points in Europe this season but Berbatov doesn't believe fans should be getting carried away.

He told Betfair: “It was a good moment for Onana, but a turning point? Those are big words. He's had a few mistakes, but he's doing fine. “His confidence leads to him making silly mistakes. But with that penalty save, it was so important for the team and personally for him because that moment will hopefully lead him to stop making any more silly mistakes.

"It will make him 100 per cent concentrated and not underestimating any situations. It was a great save as it wasn't a bad penalty." Erik ten Hag was determined to bring in a progressive goalkeeper to replace De Gea in the summer and Onana was soon pinpointed as the man for the job. The Cameroon international had already worked the Ten Hag during their time together at Ajax.

Ten Hag said after the midweek win: " showed personality. He knows his levels didn't match his skills before. He could do better. a very good performance on Saturday.

