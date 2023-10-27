Berbatov makes Man Utd vs Man City derby prediction; Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal to win

The two clubs face in the Manchester derby on Sunday afternoon with the Red Devils winning their last three matches in all competitions, despite not putting in completely convincing performances.

Man City have been going through a bit of a rough patch by their high standards with three losses in their last six matches in all competitions and now Berbatov is tipping Pep Guardiola’s side to come away from Old Trafford with just a 1-1 draw at the weekend.“There are teams when you play against them, you can afford to make mistakes because you know if there’s a lack of quality in the opposition, they are not going to take advantage of the mistakes you’re making.

“I’ll go for a draw. Hopefully, if United don’t make silly mistakes and they can get a surprising win. Scoreline – 1-1.”an emphatic 5-1 win over Toulouse in the Europa League But Berbatov is predicting a win for the Reds, he added: “Liverpool are going under the radar at the moment, in a way. Many people don’t pay too much attention to them and are underestimating them and are saying ‘they cannot challenge. headtopics.com

“But once again, it’s Jurgen Klopp. They have good players in the team. Mo Salah is still there. So based on that, watch them closely because, in the end, they can surprise everybody. I’ll go with them to win it. Scoreline – 2-0.”after making an unbeaten start to the new season and Berbatov reckons it will carry on against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Berbatov continued: “Crystal Palace vs Spurs is an interesting game. It’s a tricky one because Crystal Palace can surprise teams if they’re in the mood for it. Spurs, on the other hand, need to continue this trend of winning games. The real character of the team will be judged when they lose their first Premier League game. That will be the moment when we see how they bounce back. headtopics.com

Dimitar Berbatov's Premier League predictions including Man Utd vs Man City

