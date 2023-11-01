Benoit Badiashile returns in style as Chelsea beat Blackburn in the Carabao Cup

Benoit Badiashile scored the opening goal as he made his first appearance of the season in Chelsea’s 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Blackburn at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling fired home after the break, and while the visitors had defended well, they never looked close to coming back into the contest. Backburn had not played a League Cup contest at Stamford Bridge in 26 years and over 3,000 supporters made the trip, hoping to do one better than they did in 1997 when Rovers were knocked out after a penalty shootout.

It took just over 15 minutes for Chelsea to finally test Leopold Wahlstedt through a drilled effort from James which the Swedish goalkeeper just managed to get enough of his body in the way to make the stop. headtopics.com

Blackburn continued to frustrate the Blues, winning back possession inside the penalty area, while Wahlstedt was able to palm away Conor Gallagher’s dangerous cross, but the rebound somehow sailed between a sea of bodies.

Harry Leonard fired inches wide of the right post to start off the second half, while Fernandez could only send his next effort straight into the arms of Wahlstedt, who would soon have no chance of stopping Chelsea’s second. headtopics.com

Chelsea player ratings vs Blackburn Rovers: Big Benoit Badiashile is back! Returning defender sparks Blues in Carabao Cup cruiseBenoit Badiashile's first game of the season came at the perfect time, as the defender returned from injury to spark Chelsea to a Carabao Cup victory over Blackburn Rovers Read more ⮕

Chelsea vs Blackburn: Carabao Cup quarter-final updatesFollow the latest updates from the Chelsea vs Blackburn Carabao Cup quarter-final match. Read more ⮕

Chelsea v Blackburn RoversPreview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's EFL Cup game between Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers. Read more ⮕

Blackburn vs Chelsea: Rovers Boss Urges Players to Embrace Giant-Killing OpportunityRaheem Sterling and Reece James were pictured heading towards the home dressing room. Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has urged his players to embrace tonight's game and use it to pull off a giant-killing. He said: 'What a day. It's one of those games where everyone thinks we’ll lose, but if we do win, it’s one of those magic moments.' Read more ⮕

Mauricio Pochettino fires back at Alan Shearer over ‘dangerous’ criticism of Chelsea striker Nicolas Jac...Pre-match press conference: Mauricio Pochettino (Carabao Cup: Chelsea vs. Blackburn) Read more ⮕

Double first for new homeowners in BlackburnA virtual reality viewing helped reassure first time buyers Ellen Murtagh and Liam Jones that their new home in Blackburn was as prescribed when they bought off plan. Read more ⮕