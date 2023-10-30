Benidorm star marries Hollywood actor in gorgeous ceremony

Benidorm's Bel Powley and Hollywood actor Douglas Booth have tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in London after being engaged for two years.

The couple, who announced their engagement in July 2021, looked overjoyed as friends and family shared snaps of them at their romantic wedding. Bel, 32, looked like a princess in her dress with a fitted bodice, while Douglas, 30, opted for a classic blue suit.

One friend shared a snap of the newlyweds sharing a kiss in the gardens of their wedding venue and dancing surrounded by loved ones, which they captioned: "Awonderful day celebrating two of the biggest legends and their love for each other - thank you @belpowley and @douglasbooth for all the joy." headtopics.com

The pair were first linked in 2017 after meeting on the set of the film Mary Shelley, and four years later, Douglas proposed and shared a selfie of them grinning as Bel showed off her stunning engagement ring.Bel shared some lovely photos, including one of them chilling at home. Douglas was wearing a hat, jacket and white T-shirt while Bel looked stunning in a red floral mini-dress with a big white collar.

She wrote a sweet message cheering for England's success in UEFA Euros 2020, saying: "Football's coming home...and so is my husband ".Florence Pugh wrote on Bel's post: "Ahhhhh!!!! Congratulations chicken!! Amazing news. X". And Reese Witherspoon commented: "WOOOOOHOOOOOO!!!" headtopics.com

Glee star Dianna Agron said: "Love love love ". Josh O'Connor from The Crown posted red-heart emojis on both of their posts.Bel is perhaps best known as Bianca Dyke from Benidorm, she has since appeared in a number of Hollywood films, including the one in which she met her now-husband.

