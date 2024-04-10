Benefit Fraud Gang Brought Down in Largest Prosecution in English Legal History

Five members of a benefit fraud gang who falsely claimed £50m in Universal Credit have been brought down in the largest prosecution of its type in English legal history. The gang made thousands of false claims for Universal Credit using either real people or hijacked identities and backed them up with an array of forged documents , including counterfeit payslips and fake GP letters.

As part of the investigation, police identified three 'benefit factories' in London where repeated false claims for benefits originated from. During raids, police also found 'claim packs' containing forged and false documents, as well as bundles of cash stuffed in shopping bags and suitcases, a luxury car, and designer goods including watches, jackets, and glasses. Bulgarian nationals Galina Nikolova, 38, Stoyan Stoyanov, 27, Tsvetka Todorova, 52, Gyunesh Ali, 33, and Patritsia Paneva, 26, have now pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering-related offences. Ben Reid, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, described it as a 'complex and challenging case' which required 'close and effective work' between UK authorities and international partners in Bulgaria and the European Union crime agency, Eurojust. 'This case is the largest benefit fraud prosecution ever brought to the courts in England and Wales,' he said. 'For a number of years, these defendants conspired to commit industrial-scale fraud against the Universal Credit system, costing the taxpayer more than £50

Benefit Fraud Universal Credit Prosecution Forged Documents Hijacked Identities Benefit Factories Cash Luxury Goods Bulgarian Nationals Fraud Money Laundering

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNews / 🏆 35. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Increase in Child Benefit and High Income Child Benefit Charge announcedParents across the country will now see an increase in support following an uprate in benefits and payments for the new tax year. HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) Introduced new rates for Child Benefit on Saturday, April 6 after the government previously confirmed a range of benefits would rise by 6.7 per cent in line with inflation. Meanwhile, the High Income Child Benefit Charge (HIBC) has also been increased. The threshold income for when one parent claiming the benefit has to begin paying it back has been increased from £50,000 to £60,000. Because of this, around 170,000 families will not have to pay back Child Benefit, according to Laura Trott, Chief Secretary of the Treasury.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Changes to Child Benefit and High Income Child Benefit ChargeParents claiming Child Benefit will see a number of changes take place this week. From the start of the new tax year on Saturday, April 6, Child Benefit will see higher rates alongside many other benefits across the country. Meanwhile, a change to the High Income Child Benefit Charge will see more fairness for more than 100,000 families.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Millions of parents to benefit from increased Child Benefit paymentsHM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has confirmed that millions of parents will benefit from increased Child Benefit payments from later this week - worth an extra £83.20 a year for families with one child. Child Benefit claimed for additional children is also increasing, going up by £54.60 per year, with no limit on the number of children that can be claimed for. All of these changes will come into effect from April 6. This means that families will receive an annual payment of up to £1331 for their first child, and up to £881 for every child after that. Increases in payments are added on automatically, so parents should see the benefits boost when it lands in their bank accounts.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Over 15,000 People in Greater Manchester Fall Victim to FraudA total of 15,623 people from Greater Manchester were victims of fraud in the last year, with the most common category being 'Online Shopping and Auction' fraud. Action Fraud, the national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, managed by the City of London Police, logged these incidents.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Derwish Turkish restaurant owner jailed for loan fraudThe owner of the Derwish Turkish restaurant in Watford has been jailed for two-and-a-half years over fraudulent use of a Covid bounce-back loan.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Alleged investment fraud that left Scott McTominay facing losses being probedThe Scotland midfielder faces losing nearly £1million after lending Fortress Capital Partners money to buy an investment property in Portugal.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »