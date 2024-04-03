Ben White's Zidane-esque Roulette Turn Impresses Fans

Ben White executed a near-perfect roulette turn during Wednesday night's Premier League between Arsenal and Luton Town, with fans describing the skill as Zinedine Zidane-esque. Defender Alfie Doughty with a roulette turn before passing to Reiss Nelson – a moment that brought plenty of 'oooos' from those in attendance. Man. Incredible player. So so underrated,' while another commented: 'Arsenal fans don’t hype Ben White enough. This guy is not normal.
' A fourth commented: 'Shout out to Ben White's quick feet there,' while a fifth added: 'Ben White got bored and decided to go Zidane mode.' Said he would try and convince the former Brighton defender to reconsider his decision – and even revealed plans to speak on their return to North London. He added: 'Obviously people are going to have opinions, people are going to write stuff about it but ultimately he’s content with his decision. We had a few days off before we came here so I’m sure Gareth and him spoke in that period
