Ben Stokes to prioritize Test summer over T20 World Cup

Stokes is not injured and will be playing for Durham in the County Championship as he prioritises his Test summer. Stokes was the key man when England claimed the title for the second time in Australia in 2022, hitting anof their 50-over title in India at the end of last year – Jos Buttler’s men crashing out in the group stage – Stokes was still the team’s best batter, averaging 50 in the tournament.

However, England’s Test captain has chosen to sit out the latest World Cup in June in order to prioritise his recovery from the knee injury he hadon last November as he bids to return to the team as a full all-rounder for this summer’s series against the An England statement confirmed: “Ben Stokes has confirmed today he does not wish to be considered for selection ahead of this summer’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will take place in June in the West Indies and US

