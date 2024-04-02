Ben Stokes opts out of T20 World Cup to focus on fitness

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has asked to not be considered for selection for this summer's T20 World Cup to focus on his fitness. Stokes says he wants to use the break to ensure he can be "the all-rounder I want to be" across all formats.
Ben Stokes makes himself unavailable for England’s T20 World Cup title defenceIt is understood Stokes has had no setback after briefly returning to bowling last month during England’s Test tour of India.
