Ben Stiller poses with on-again wife Christine Taylor during rare red carpet appearance with son Quinlin

Held at the esteemed Jazz At Lincoln Center, the event drew in many recognizable faces, but the reunion of Ben and Christine, alongside their son, undeniably stole the show.

About eighteen months prior, Ben revealed that he and Christine had reignited their romantic spark in 2020, mending their bond after a three-year separation.Their decision to self-isolate together during the tumultuous period of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have played a role in rekindling their relationship.

On this recent occasion, they appeared more harmonious than ever, united in their advocacy for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.Christine, renowned in her own right as an actress, channeled quintessential New York sophistication in a chic black dress, subtly embellished with white bows running down one side. In a delightful show of familial unity, Ben and Quinlin both donned nearly identical midnight blue suits, albeit with varying grey ties. headtopics.com

Amidst the glamour, the family took a moment to chat with ET about their integral role in the night's events. The playful camaraderie between father and son was palpable. When probed about which parent might outshine the other as host, Quinlin cheekily remarked, "I don't know. It'll be interesting to see! I mean, they'll be getting my feedback so, be careful." Ben, taking it in stride, retorted jovially, "My son is my critic."As Christine weighed in, asserting that Ben might be the "superior host", he was quick to remind, "Well, we're a team.

This cause is not just another event for the couple; Project ALS has been intertwined with their lives for nearly its entirety. "Ben was at the very first event, and then he and I met that year and then I was at the second event," Christine recounted, a hint of nostalgia in her voice. Ben chimed in, highlighting their serendipitous journey, "Yeah, it was like right before the first one that we got together. headtopics.com

Ben Stiller and Family Attend Project ALS GalaBen Stiller, Christine Taylor, and their son Quinlin pose together at the Project ALS 25th Anniversary Gala in New York City.

