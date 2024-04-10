Ben Miller suggests Toby Jones as potential replacement for Ralf Little in Death in Paradise

Former Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has shared his thoughts on who should replace Ralf Little as the lead in the show. He suggested Toby Jones as a potential candidate. Ben also mentioned that a female lead could work well for the series.

