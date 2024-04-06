Ben Foster reveals embarrassing moment for Ross Barkley in England camp

Ben Foster has revealed a little known rule about the England camp and explained how Ross Barkley once narrowly missed breaking it in embarrassing fashion. Foster retired from playing last year for the second time, hanging up his gloves in the aftermath of a 5-5 draw for Wrexham against Swindon Town at the Racecourse Ground, feeling he could no longer play to the level required and allowing the Dragons to bring in another goalkeeper.

It is well known the Italian was very strict with his management style, and this extended to timings and even the footwear which players donned for team meetings and meals. In Barkley's early days with England, Foster revealed the time when the midfielder had to act fast to ensure he was not spotted at dinner wearing flip flops, as trainers were the appropriate footwear. Foster said: "Whenever you got one of the new players that was their first call-up into the team, you'd always see them walk through the door and they'd be so nervous

Ben Foster Ross Barkley England Camp Embarrassing Moment Rule Footwear Trainers Flip Flops

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sportbible / 🏆 89. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Luton’s Ross Barkley hoping for England recall: ‘I believe I can add something’Luton Town midfielder Ross Barkley believes he can “add something” to the England squad and says he is hoping for a return to the national team. Barkley, 30, has not featured for England since scoring twice in a 6-0 win over Bulgaria during a qualifier for the 2020 European Championship in October 2019.

Source: TheAthletic - 🏆 54. / 63 Read more »

Ross Barkley suffers horror broken nose as he’s left with blood pouring down him during Luton vs Crystal P...Match of the Day debates whether Ross Barkley should start for England

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

2024 NFL free agency rankings: Danielle Hunter, Saquon Barkley lead updated top 150NFL free agency begins at noon Monday when the tampering window opens. Track the best available players (and where they land) right here.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Shannon Sharpe laughs at Kirk Cousins’ $330million NFL career earnings despite shocking stat...Shannon Sharpe and 'Ochocinco' don't hold back feelings on Saquon Barkley and Tiki Barber beef

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Michael Jordan feared for reckless Charles Barkley at 1992 Olympics after shock elbowOld archive footage reveals NBA legend Charles Barkley deliberately elbowing Angola’s Herlander Coimbra during an Olympic basketball match

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Barkley on England recall dreamsLuton Town midfielder Ross Barkley says he has gone 'back in time' this season after a return to his best form with the Hatters.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »