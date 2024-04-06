Ben Foster reveals embarrassing moment for Ross Barkley in England camp

Ben Foster has revealed a little known rule about the England camp and explained how Ross Barkley once narrowly missed breaking it in embarrassing fashion. Foster retired from playing last year for the second time, hanging up his gloves in the aftermath of a 5-5 draw for Wrexham against Swindon Town at the Racecourse Ground, feeling he could no longer play to the level required and allowing the Dragons to bring in another goalkeeper.
It is well known the Italian was very strict with his management style, and this extended to timings and even the footwear which players donned for team meetings and meals. In Barkley's early days with England, Foster revealed the time when the midfielder had to act fast to ensure he was not spotted at dinner wearing flip flops, as trainers were the appropriate footwear. Foster said: "Whenever you got one of the new players that was their first call-up into the team, you'd always see them walk through the door and they'd be so nervous
