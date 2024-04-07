Beloved Team Member Announces Departure from Radio Show

Chris Evans and his listeners were moved to tears as a beloved team member announced her departure from the radio show live on air. Rachel Horne , who has been working alongside Chris on his Virgin Radio programme since 2018, made the announcement at the end of last month. The 44-year-old mother-of-three informed listeners that she would be stepping down from her role on the Virgin Radio breakfast show after six years.
Chris allowed Rachel to take over the broadcast to make her poignant and emotional resignation speech
