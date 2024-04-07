Beloved Team Member Announces Departure from Radio Show

Chris Evans and his listeners were moved to tears as a beloved team member announced her departure from the radio show live on air. Rachel Horne , who has been working alongside Chris on his Virgin Radio programme since 2018, made the announcement at the end of last month. The 44-year-old mother-of-three informed listeners that she would be stepping down from her role on the Virgin Radio breakfast show after six years.

Chris allowed Rachel to take over the broadcast to make her poignant and emotional resignation speech

Chris Evans Radio Show Departure Rachel Horne Virgin Radio Heartfelt Goodbye Resignation

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Claudia Winkleman breaks down in tears hosting final BBC Radio 2 show after quitting radio gig...Absolute Radio logo

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Radio and TV legend to replace Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2 showThe new host released a moving statement.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Radio and TV legend to replace Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2 showThe new host released a moving statement.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Roman Kemp shares heartbreaking reason behind Capital FM exit after 10 yearsThe radio DJ and TV host has 'no plans' since his exit from his radio show

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Chris Evans And Alba Baptista Made Their Red Carpet Debut Six Months After Getting MarriedChris Evans and Alba Baptista made their first-ever joint appearance at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Alan Brazil goes AWOL with emergency presenter forced to step in for coverage of final day of Cheltenham...Alan Brazil goes AWOL as emergency presenter Chris Evans forced to step in for Cheltenham

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »