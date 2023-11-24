Beloved Period Drama Wolf Hall Returns with All-Star Cast

Beloved period drama Wolf Hall is set to return to screens, with the all-star cast getting to work on filming in Bristol on Wednesday. Earlier this week, the BBC announced the return of the popular period drama eight years after the show first aired and work was underway on the series when Mark Rylance, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Jonathan Pryce were seen on-set.
Wolf Hall is set to make a comeback based on the final book in Dame Hilary Mantel's trilogy, The Mirror And The Light, with Mark playing the lead role of Thomas Cromwell, Thomas as his secretary Rafe Sadler and Jonathan as Cardinal Wolsey . The drama about the life of Cromwell has so far seen his rise to power - and the second and final season will showcase his struggle to hold on to his position as King Henry VIII's chief minister. The return of the show comes in the wake of author Dame Hilary's tragic death in September 2022, after she suddenly suffered a massive stroke aged 7
