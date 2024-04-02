Beloved Outlander Characters to Return in Season 8

The return of two beloved Outlander characters has delighted fans who are currently gearing up for the ongoing Droughtlander to end. On Monday afternoon, lead stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan took to the Outlander official Instagram page to reveal the return of Lauren Lyle and César Domboy. Lauren, who stars as Marsali MacKimmie, and César, who portrays Fergus Claudel Fraser, will return to screens when the highly-anticipated Season 8 airs in 2025.

In the clip, Caitriona - best known for her portrayal of Claire in the time-travelling drama - begins: "Here we are, first week done." As Sam - who stars as Claire's highland warrior husband - chimes in: "It's been refreshing, new cast, new crew." Caitriona then teases: "Do you know what else we have, we have some old cast." She then pans the camera around, revealing Lauren and César as they look glad to be back, kitted out in their 18th-century Scots clothin

