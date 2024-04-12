Belgium Confirms Existence of Pro-Russian Interference Networks in Europe

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo - whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union (EU) - made the announcement on Friday, saying that agents had confirmed the existence of a network trying to undermine support for Ukraine . Elections for the European Parliament are being held across the continent between Thursday June 6 and Sunday June 9.

"Belgian intelligence services have confirmed the existence of pro-Russian interference networks with activities in several European countries and also here in Belgium," Mr De Croo told reporters.He said that Belgian agencies are working closely with authorities in the Czech Republic after a pro-Russian influence operation was uncovered there. That probe showed that members of the European Parliament were approached and offered money to promote Russian propaganda, Mr De Croo added."The objective is to help elect more pro-Russian candidates to the European Parliament and to reinforce a certain pro-Russian narrative in that institution." EU nations have poured billions of euros into Ukraine, along with significant amounts of weaponry and ammunition.The bloc has also voted through a raft of sanctions against key officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as banks and companies which operate in the country. US intelligence agencies concluded that Russian interference took place in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election in favour of Donald Trum

Belgium European Union Pro-Russian Interference Ukraine European Parliament Propaganda Influence Operation Czech Republic Elections Support Narrative

