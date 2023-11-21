Belfast Taxi Driver Discusses Weekly Costs and Fare Increases

A taxi driver from Belfast has opened up on the weekly costs he pays to keep going, and has outlined how maximum fare increases will be a big help. The driver, who wished to remain anonymous, first began driving with a taxi firm in the city four years ago at the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, if he works 50 hours per week, he takes home around £300 after deductions, bringing his salary well below minimum wage.

It comes as the Department for Infrastructure has announced an increase in maximum taxi fares in Northern Ireland to "assist the taxi industry and support the wider economy." The increase, which comes into effect on December 5, will see maximum fares increase by 9.5% during the day and 19.5% at all other times, including evenings, weekends, and holidays. Speaking to Belfast Live, the Belfast taxi driver explained his weekly deductions, which total up to around £500, and emphasised that the fare increases will be a "big help"





