Belfast's Botanic Gardens Gates to Receive Listed Status

Two gates at Belfast ’s Botanic Gardens are to receive listed status as having special architectural or historic significance . At the most recent meeting of the Belfast City Council Planning Committee, elected representatives supported a proposal by the Historic Environment Division at Stormont to list the “ gate screens ” at University Road / Stranmillis Road and at Colenso Parade .

Belfast City Council runs the public park and will be responsible for the upkeep of the gates, while the Stormont Department of Communities is responsible for giving the status for lists of buildings of special architectural or historic interest. The gates are proposed to receive a B2 listing

Belfast Botanic Gardens Gates Listed Status Architectural Significance Historic Significance Belfast City Council Stormont Gate Screens University Road Stranmillis Road Colenso Parade B2 Listing

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Noah Kahan announces huge outdoor show in BelfastThe Stick Season singer is heading to Belfast for the first time to play Belfast Vital

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Popular North Belfast Business Purchases Belfast BarMcKenna's bar in Belfast's Sailortown area is set to reopen under new ownership after being purchased by the owners of Ben Madigan's Bar and Kitchen. A refurbishment and rebranding will take place in the coming months.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Belfast murals: Belfast is a 'special place' says Dan KitchenerDan Kitchener's new street art in south Belfast has delighted locals, adding a 'welcoming touch' to the area.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Belfast's favourite Indian takeaway as voted for by Belfast Live readersOur mouths are watering just thinking of the fantastic eateries shortlisted

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Limelight Belfast Granted Permission to Use Old Belfast Telegraph Print Hall for Conferences and EventsThe Limelight Belfast has received full planning permission to convert the old Belfast Telegraph Print Hall into a conference center and events/entertainment space. The application was approved unanimously by the Belfast City Council Planning Committee. The site is located on the ground floor of a Grade B2 listed building on Royal Avenue.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Top Ten Indian Takeaways in Belfast as Voted by Belfast Live ReadersBelfast Live readers share their recommendations for the best Indian takeaways in Belfast and Northern Ireland. Find out the top ten as voted by the readers.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »