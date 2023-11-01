Belfast named one of world's 'most exciting destinations' by National Geographic

The prestigious travel magazine has picked the 30 most exciting destinations to visit across the world next year - with Belfast taking a prominent spot near the top of the list.

National Geographic said: "If city pride in Belfast is like a flower that’s managed to grow in difficult soil, then 2024 should see a super-bloom thanks to the Northern Irish capital’s year of culture.

"Belfast’s 2017 bid to become a European Capital of Culture aimed to build on this, but it was scuppered by Brexit. "Most details are still under wraps, but Belfast’s riverfront and maritime heritage will loom large, with a mass boat-building initiative, among others. headtopics.com

Welcoming the news, Alice Mansergh, Tourism Ireland’s Chief Executive Designate, said she was "delighted" to see the city feature this year. "Accolades like this give Tourism Ireland another great hook to continue to promote Belfast, Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland around the world as a ‘must see’ destination.”

