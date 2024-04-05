Belfast Councillors Approve Irish Language Signs at Grand Central Station

Belfast councillors have voted for Irish language signs to be placed at the new Belfast Grand Central Station and surrounding Weaver’s Cross area. At a recent committee meeting in City Hall , elected representatives by a majority vote approved a Sinn Féin motion supporting dual language Irish signage at Grand Central Station . The motion also calls for Irish signage in the wider Weaver’s Cross area, which is still in the early stages of planning and development.

At the council's Standards and Business Committee twelve members voted for the proposal and five against, and it was declared carrie

