Belfast Community Comes Together for Day of Action to Clean Up Area

A Belfast community grouped together last week for a " day of action " to help clean the area up by removing graffiti.

In the short-term, he said such derelict sites tend to attract anti-social behaviour, graffiti, and negative attention, which they aimed to combat by rolling up their sleeves and getting to work cleaning the sites up. "There's a small group of young people up at Impact we have been working with over the last number of months and they identified a social action project they want to work on. They approached us and said, as part of the BUILD Shankill program, could we do something about the the area and the dereliction and decline of it?

He said: "We wanted to show that young people are doing a lot of positive stuff in the area, especially for people who may think young people are up to no good.

Belfast Community Day Of Action Clean Up Graffiti Shankill Volunteers Derelict Sites BUILD Shankill

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top Ten Indian Takeaways in Belfast as Voted by Belfast Live ReadersBelfast Live readers share their recommendations for the best Indian takeaways in Belfast and Northern Ireland. Find out the top ten as voted by the readers.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Limelight Belfast Granted Permission to Use Old Belfast Telegraph Print Hall for Conferences and EventsThe Limelight Belfast has received full planning permission to convert the old Belfast Telegraph Print Hall into a conference center and events/entertainment space. The application was approved unanimously by the Belfast City Council Planning Committee. The site is located on the ground floor of a Grade B2 listed building on Royal Avenue.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Popular North Belfast Business Purchases Belfast BarMcKenna's bar in Belfast's Sailortown area is set to reopen under new ownership after being purchased by the owners of Ben Madigan's Bar and Kitchen. A refurbishment and rebranding will take place in the coming months.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Belfast's favourite Indian takeaway as voted for by Belfast Live readersOur mouths are watering just thinking of the fantastic eateries shortlisted

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Arts festival to celebrate talent of the deaf community in BelfastThe festival will see a number of performances across the weekend

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Kremlin Nightclub Celebrates 25 Years as Safe Space for LGBTQ+ Community in BelfastKremlin Nightclub, Belfast's biggest gay bar, is marking its 25th anniversary as a vital social hub for Northern Ireland's LGBTQ+ community. The venue has been a prominent fixture in the city's clubbing scene since 1999, hosting unforgettable club nights, music events, and parties. Allen Gordon, a representative from Kremlin, discusses the significance of the venue for the community.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »