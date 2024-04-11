Belfast City Council to Survey Dilapidated Buildings and Push for Legislation

Belfast City Council has agreed to look at making a new survey of dilapidated buildings across the city and to push Stormont to urgently bring forward legislation to tackle the problem. At a committee meeting at City Hall this week, elected representatives agreed to a proposal forwarded by the DUP’s Ruth Brooks, for council officers to prepare a report looking at a potential survey of the city’s derelict buildings, and for the council to lobby Stormont .

A council officer at the meeting suggested prioritising focus on dereliction areas, while warning of the “significant resource implications” of a full city-wided survey. Read more: Appeal to stop "catastrophic" collapse of Belfast's most historically significant building Councillor Brooks, who represents the Titanic district electoral area, told the People and Communities Committee: “My proposal is that this council notes the detrimental impact that derelict and dilapidated buildings have on local communities, recognises the commitment made in the Belfast Agenda to address dereliction in our neighbourhoods, and writes to the Stormont minister for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to urgently bring forward the Dilapidation Bill. “I want to add that this council carries out a survey of the city to identify and evaluate all the dilapidated propertie

Belfast City Council Survey Dilapidated Buildings Legislation Stormont Dereliction Resource Implications Councillor Ruth Brooks Local Communities

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Belfast Council to look at dilapidation survey across cityCouncil will also press Stormont minister to forward the delayed Stormont Dilapidation Bill

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Belfast City Council to Record and Report Gender Pay GapsBelfast City Council is set to become the first council in Northern Ireland to record and report its gender pay gaps. An Alliance Party motion was passed to address the issue and will be ratified in the next council meeting. Currently, there is no legal obligation in Northern Ireland to report gender pay gap data.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Councillors vote for Irish signs at new Grand Central Station and Weaver's CrossA committee decision at City Hall will go to the full Belfast Council for ratification

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Top Ten Indian Takeaways in Belfast as Voted by Belfast Live ReadersBelfast Live readers share their recommendations for the best Indian takeaways in Belfast and Northern Ireland. Find out the top ten as voted by the readers.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Limelight Belfast Granted Permission to Use Old Belfast Telegraph Print Hall for Conferences and EventsThe Limelight Belfast has received full planning permission to convert the old Belfast Telegraph Print Hall into a conference center and events/entertainment space. The application was approved unanimously by the Belfast City Council Planning Committee. The site is located on the ground floor of a Grade B2 listed building on Royal Avenue.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Popular North Belfast Business Purchases Belfast BarMcKenna's bar in Belfast's Sailortown area is set to reopen under new ownership after being purchased by the owners of Ben Madigan's Bar and Kitchen. A refurbishment and rebranding will take place in the coming months.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »