Belfast City Council to Survey Dilapidated Buildings and Push for Legislation

Belfast City Council has agreed to look at making a new survey of dilapidated buildings across the city and to push Stormont to urgently bring forward legislation to tackle the problem. At a committee meeting at City Hall this week, elected representatives agreed to a proposal forwarded by the DUP’s Ruth Brooks, for council officers to prepare a report looking at a potential survey of the city’s derelict buildings, and for the council to lobby Stormont .
A council officer at the meeting suggested prioritising focus on dereliction areas, while warning of the “significant resource implications” of a full city-wided survey. Read more: Appeal to stop "catastrophic" collapse of Belfast's most historically significant building Councillor Brooks, who represents the Titanic district electoral area, told the People and Communities Committee: “My proposal is that this council notes the detrimental impact that derelict and dilapidated buildings have on local communities, recognises the commitment made in the Belfast Agenda to address dereliction in our neighbourhoods, and writes to the Stormont minister for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to urgently bring forward the Dilapidation Bill. “I want to add that this council carries out a survey of the city to identify and evaluate all the dilapidated propertie
