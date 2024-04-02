Belfast Boxer Sean McComb Linked to Undercard of Haney vs Garcia Fight

Belfast boxer Sean McComb could feature on the undercard of Devin Haney's huge showdown with Ryan Garcia. Haney and Garcia will trade leather at the Barclays Centre in New York on April 20. Thousands will be in attendance, while millions of fans across the world will be watching on TV. And 32-year-old McComb could be chief support after being linked with a potential WBO world title eliminator against Arnold Barboza Jr on the same card.

Read more: Son of former pro boxer making his own name in fight game Read more: Belfast boxer dedicates first title win to cousin who died from cancer IrishBoxing.com are reporting that McConb vs Barboza could happen in the Big Apple later this month. Rumours of the fight were rife at last week's 'Breakout' show at the Ulster Hall, which saw Kurt Walker claim his first professional title. If true it would be a massive opportunity for McComb who would be one win away from a life-changing world title sho

