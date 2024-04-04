Belfast Airports Provide Update on New Security Scanners

Belfast airports have provided an update on the progress of new security scanners . First announced in 2018, the new scanners "detect prohibited items with greater accuracy, meaning security staff can work more efficiently and passengers no longer need to take items out of their hand luggage ", according to Gov.uk. Once in place, "travellers will also be able to take greater quantities of liquids through security, meaning an end to 100ml limits".

A spokesperson for Belfast City Airport said: “Preparations for Next Generation Security are at an advanced stage and we are aiming for implementation at the earliest opportunity. “Until advised otherwise, all passengers at Belfast City Airport are asked to prepare for security as normal

