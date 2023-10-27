Behind the Headlines: How The National is reporting Middle East crisis

This week's Behind the Headlines comes from managing editor Stewart Ward – to receive this newsletter direct to your inbox every week, click

That was the verdict of well-known media commentator Owen Jones on The National’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict.October 26, 2023 From the horrific loss of civilian lives when Hamas first attacked to the aid crisis now gripping Palestinians and the risk of the conflict spiralling into other areas of the Middle East, we’ve had expert contributors providing essential analysis from day one and will continue to do so. That includes from our foreign correspondent David Pratt, and we have much more coming, including on the wider consequences, covered by the likes of Sarah Glynn.

It’s harrowing times like these that expose the true measure of our politicians. The on-the-fence politics of Keir Starmer has proven entirely unfit for the challenge at hand – and that, too, has formed an important part of our news agenda. headtopics.com

The National is used to being an outlier in the media. We are able to do this thanks to the support of readers such as yourself – thanks to those who purchase our newspaper and subscribe to our website.We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories. We’ve got the most informed readers in Scotland, asking each other the big questions about the future of our country.

Read more:

SunScotNational »

City evening headlines as club suspends two fans over 'vile' Charlton chantsHere are your Manchester City evening headlines for Thursday, October 26. Read more ⮕

Lewiston in lockdown while police hunt for gunman behind Maine massacre as victims identifiedLewiston has been sent into lockdown as police hunt for the gunman who launched a rampage on a bar and bowling alley in America's latest mass shooting. Read more ⮕

Glazers not taking Man Utd dividends as Garnacho could face FA chargeHere are your Man United evening headlines on Thursday, October 26. Read more ⮕

Emmerdale spoilers: Dingles go behind Lydia's back with consequencesThe Dingle family take centre stage at a lock-in in the Woolpack as Lydia questions their whereabouts on the night of Craig's death. Read more ⮕

Meeting the Creative Director Behind Madonna’s Celebration TourAs Madonna’s dazzling Celebration Tour arrives in London, we speak to the creative director enlisted to set the tone of the shows Read more ⮕

Leeds United news amid injury blow measures as Farke reluctance speaks volumesAll of the latest Leeds United headlines wrapped up Read more ⮕