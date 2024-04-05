Beeston's Newest Drinking Hole: Somewhere Beerhouse

Beeston 's newest drinking hole is a chilled, quirky space that the owners have likened to being in someone's front room. The furniture, the posters, plants, table lamps and books certainly create a home-from-home vibe. Called Somewhere Beerhouse - a play on"shall we go somewhere for a drink?" - pints, glasses of wine and soft drinks are served at the table so there's no queuing at the bar. In fact, there is no bar - just a central counter.
The 30-seater micropub is a collaboration between three local businesses. It is the brainchild of Phill Gaskin, who used to run Little Plant Guys at the premises in High Road before relocating to Derby Road, near Canning Circus, in Nottingham. He has teamed up with Sam Skinner-Watts and Edward Graham Moore, founders of Kraft Werks, the purveyor of craft beers, ciders and natural wines, andA simple menu is laid out with four options for beer, wine, cocktails, soft drinks, cobs and snack
