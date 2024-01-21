Beeston Farmers' Market Operator Forced to Leave with Short Notice

A market operator in Beeston was given just a week's notice to leave after almost a decade of service. The Beeston Farmers' Market, established in 2014, was popular among customers and traders. The market's operator received an abrupt email from the council, stating that her permit was not being renewed. The council cited alleged complaints as the reason for the cancellation, despite discussing the possibility of holding its own market for more income.

The market operator, Sharon Astill, has felt sick all week due to the sudden decision





nottslive » / 🏆 96. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fly-tipping in England Forces Farmers to Turn Farms into FortsFly-tipping in England has reached alarming levels, with local councils having to clean up 1.08 million incidents in 2022-23. Private landowners are now resorting to extreme measures, such as turning their farms into fortresses, to combat the problem. The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) warns that fly-tipping on private land is going unrecorded on a mass scale, and farmers are bearing the brunt of the costs.

Source: BBCScienceNews - 🏆 87. / 53 Read more »

Stock Market Surprises Professional Investors in 2023Professional investors were caught off guard by the unexpected strength of the US economy in 2023, leading to poor performance in their portfolios. The FT's annual stock picking competition highlights the triumph of amateurs over experts.

Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »

Asia's Enthusiasm Creates 24-Hour Retail Market for US-Listed CompaniesActivity in the overnight period for US-listed companies has risen sharply this year, driven by demand from smaller investors in Asia and Europe. New York remains the world's home for share trading as the benchmark S&P 500 continues to rise and attract initial public offerings. Blue Ocean Technologies, the main regulated trading venue for individual US stocks overnight, experienced a record session with 40.6mn shares worth $405mn changing hands earlier this month.

Source: ftenergy - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

The Importance of Branding in Small Business MarketingLearn why branding is crucial for small businesses in today's competitive market and how it fosters trust and loyalty between brand and consumer.

Source: CreativeBloq - 🏆 40. / 65 Read more »

US SEC Approves First Spot Bitcoin ETFs, Drawing New InvestorsThe US Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the first spot bitcoin exchange traded funds in a watershed moment that cryptocurrency enthusiasts are betting will draw new retail and institutional investors into the market.

Source: ftenergy - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Bitcoin's Price Soars as Wall Street Takes OverThe price of bitcoin reaches its highest level in over two years as speculators anticipate the opening of approved stock market funds for cryptocurrencies. However, some enthusiasts argue that this Wall Street takeover contradicts the original vision of bitcoin as an alternative financial system, solidifying its status as a speculative vehicle.

Source: ftenergy - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »