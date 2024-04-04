BeautyBay transforms popular café into a beauty bakery

It’s a great day to be a beauty buff and a lover of sweet treats as one popular city centre café has transformed into a beauty bakery for a limited time. Manchester cosmetic company BeautyBay has taken over Pollen Bakery turning the coffee spot into a luxurious beauty experience. Pollen is arguably one of the most popular café s in the UK, known for their Viennoiseries and artisanal offerings.

Now it has been totally transformed by the online beauty retailer and its Kampus location has even tailored its menu for the occasion. Dubbed the ‘BeautyBaykery’, beauty fans can speak to experts from their favourite brands, shop the latest trends and even get a free skin consultation from a specialist. READ MORE: Primark reveal new bridal range ahead of wedding season which shoppers say is a ‘little slice of stunning’ As well as that, shoppers will also be treated to giveaways, special offers and social competitions across the two-day even

