Beauty Writer's Honest Review of Laser Appointments for Acne Treatment

Beauty writer Sameeha turned to laser appointments to treat hormonal acne and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and here's her honest review. My skin hasn't always had my back. For context, I had fairly predictable skin throughout high school but when A-Levels arrived so did, 'acne friendly' diets, medication, holistic remedies, DIY hacks, you name it, all in the name of clear skin.
Whether it was a prescription cream my GP recommended or simply my hormones settling into a complexion-friendly rhythm I'll never know, but eventually my breakouts became less frequent. Three years on, though, my acne has begun to make periodic comebacks, as is the post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) - scarring. With my winter wedding on the horizon, I decided to take matters in hand. Skincare experts and dermatologists the world over will tell you that when it comes to locking down your best skin yet, we should all be taking a 360º approach: focusing on a balanced diet, drinking plenty of water (no, it's not going to clear up your breakouts but it is an intrinsic part of a holistic approach to skincare), and a streamlined yet hardworking skincare routine. Taking things to the next level involves treatments, ones selected specifically for your skin type and concerns. In my case, this meant getting acquainted with lasers
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »
F365: Liverpool starter makes honest transfer admission: ‘To say no would be to lie’Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has admitted that he's thought about a transfer to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain before.
Source: F365 | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »
Source: wallpapermag | Read more »