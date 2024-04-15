Beauty fans rave about £39 LED light therapy mask that clears up acne

Beauty fans are loving a £39 LED light therapy mask that clears up acne within weeks. Amazon shoppers have labelled the mask "worth the money" and an "absolute bargain."
It is powered by USB port or portable battery power bank, so you can use it as many treatments as needed. The mask uses "proven technology to clear acne and allow the skin to heal itself", according to Amazon, and is suitable for all skin types, as well as lightweight, safe and comfortable. It also promises "visible results in as little as one week with results improving over time.
"I have tested this over two years, because I have been travelling and also I hate sitting still, even for 10 minutes- when I use this mask for 2 months I can stop for 4-6 weeks without any recurrence if acne. Then it comes back and again, if I use the mask it goes again within two weeks. "In the morning my spots are all but gone! Everyone’s skin is different and what works for some might not work for others but I would definitely suggest trying this if you’re tired of using yet another cream that ends up peeling your skin.
LED Light Therapy Mask Acne Treatment Amazon Blue Light Red Light Visible Results
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »