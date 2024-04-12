BBC World News' Karin Giannone to be off air for months after knee surgery

BBC World News' Karin Giannone has revealed she will be off air for months after undergoing major knee surgery . The journalist, 50, who regularly appears on the broadcaster's dedicated news channel after joining in 2005, shared a snap from her hospital bed to X and Instagram on Thursday. Karin explained how she had undergone knee osteotomy , which helps alleviate arthritis and takes six-months to a year to make a full recovery.

Writing: I'm out of action for a couple of months after a knee osteotomy surgery, but very much looking forward to being back on air on @BBCNews when I am up and running again!'. Before adding: '(*not actually running - that won’t happen for a while)'. BBC World News' Karin Giannone, 50, has revealed she will be off air for months after undergoing major knee surgery The journalist who regularly appears on the broadcaster's dedicated news channel after joining in 2005, shared a snap from her hospital bed to X and Instagram on Thursday (Pictured on BBC News in January) Karen, an avid runner, has in the past been keeping fans up to date with her races and just last week shared how she had run her third half marathon in two weeks as a last hurrah before undergoing the knife. It comes after Karin alongside four female BBC News presenters, returned to work in January after being sidelined for a year while still receiving full pa

BBC World News Karin Giannone Knee Surgery Knee Osteotomy Recovery

