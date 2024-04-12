BBC Weather Presenter Receives Praise for Outfit Change at Aintree Racecourse

A BBC weather presenter has received praise while undergoing an outfit change live at Aintree Racecourse . One segment during Friday's BBC Breakfast saw hosts present live from the second day of the Grand National festival, where they spoke to many racegoers. Among them was milliner Janice Charles , who has long been designing headwear for Ladies Day .

She said: "I think Liverpool has always been really known for its fashion, on a daily basis anyway, but for Liverpool this is on par with Ascot now. People start looking for their outfits in about November because it is a big day for Liverpool.

