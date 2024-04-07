BBC to Shut Down iPlayer Downloads App

The BBC has confirmed that it will shut down its iPlayer Downloads app for PC and Mac due to declining user numbers and maintenance costs . The closure process has been ongoing for several months, with new installations being ceased in February and access to fresh content being denied last month.

All remaining downloads are now blocked from playback as the app shuts down. However, PC users can still view shows via web browsers and mobile usage is unaffected.

